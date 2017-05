దుమ్ము దులిపిన భారత్.. నౌషెరాలోని పాక్ ఆర్మీ శిబిరాల పేల్చివేత (వీడియో)

జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని నౌషెరా ప్రాంతంలో ఉన్న పాక్‌ ఆర్మీ శిబిరాలపై దాడులు జరిపి వాటిని పేల్చివేసినట్లు భారత సైన్యం తాజాగా ప్రకటించింది. ఈ దాడులకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోను కూడా విడుదల చేశారు.

English summary

Indian Army has taken a very harsh action against Pakistan as it destroyed Pakistan’s bunkers across the border in Nowshera sector in Kashmir. The army has also released a video in which army’s artillery fire destroyed Pakistan’s forward post. In around two dozen rounds of fire, the post was completely annihilated. Army said that it was part of a counter-terrorism operation that it takes to dominate the line of control. Reactions have started to pour in. The Shiv Sena has welcomed Army’s action. It has said that the Army should not stop now and the Tricolour should be unfurled in Lahore. The Congress party has also saluted the army for its punitive action. Party spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala has said: “Salute the valor and courage of Indian Army for destroying Pak posts which were abetting infiltrators from Pakistan.”