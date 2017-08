భారత సైన్యంలోకి అపాచీ: ఒక్కటి వందమంది పెట్టు

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the purchase of six Boeing Co Apache attack helicopters for the Army in a deal worth Rs 4,168 crore, a defence ministry official said on Thursday. The go ahead was given at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. This is the first time the Army will get attack helicopters. The DAC also cleared a proposal to procure two gas turbine engines for naval ships at a cost of Rs 490 crore, sources said.