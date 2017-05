తన కుమారుడితో కలిసి పిజ్జా కొనుక్కోవడానికి వెళ్లిన ఓ ఆర్మీ స్కూల్ టీచర్ ఆ తరువాత కాసేపటికే దారుణ హత్యకు గురైంది. ఆమెను ఎవరో 28 సార్లు కత్తితో పొడిచి చంపేశారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 39-year-old woman schoolteacher was found dead in her car with at least 25 stab wounds on her body, hours after she had gone to buy pizza with her 15-year-old son at Panchkula’s Sector-20 market on Thursday night. With her son still at the pizza shop at 9.30pm, Reena Devi (39), who taught at Shaurya Army Public School, Chandimandir Cantonment, went missing with her car, only to be found brutally murdered inside her vehicle at Bhander Ghati on the Chandimandir-Ramgarh road after midnight.