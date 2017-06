జైల్లోనే చోటా రాజన్ హత్యకు కుట్ర, దావూద్ తరహలోనే గ్యాంగ్ కు జునైద్ ప్లాన్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Sunday, June 11, 2017, 13:48 [IST]

English summary

An alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, arrested in Delhi on Friday, reportedly wanted to become a top gangster like underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, India's most wanted. 21-year-old Junaid Chaudhary was allegedly planning to kill Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah; he was arrested late on Wednesday night from Wazirabad in northeast Delhi.