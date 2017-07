National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nitish Kumar's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party again in Bihar has upset his senior party leader Sharad Yadav. Yadav met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today. The meeting took place soon after Nitish was sworn-in as Bihar CM for the sixth time in Patna. Yadav has also called a meeting this evening with party leaders and MPs.