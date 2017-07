జియో ఫోన్ తో టెల్కోల్లో గుబులు.. ప్రత్యర్థి కంపెనీలకు చుక్కలే: జాఫరీస్ వెల్లడి

National

Ramesh Babu

The massive disruption that Reliance Jio Infocomm’s feature phone will bring to India’s telecom market may initially hit smaller telecom firms, leading to faster-than-anticipated market consolidation. It may not impact the bigger telecom service providers immediately. The incumbents have been waging a battle for retaining subscribers relentlessly since then and consolidation was clearly the only way forward. So, Vodafone and Idea are in the midst of a merger, Bharti has already acquired Telenor and Tikona Digital’s 4G business. As the biggies move to gain scale through mergers and acquisitions, it is the smaller telcos which will first get impacted by RJio’s aggression on the feature phone.