ఫోర్బ్స్ సర్వే: అవినీతిలో భారత్ నెం.1, కానీ మోడీపై ప్రశంసలు

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In five of the six public services—schools, hospitals, ID documents, police, and utility services—more than half the respondents have had to pay a bribe. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fight against corruption has made a mark: 53% of the people think he is going it fairly or very well. And it has led to people feeling empowered, as 63% believe ordinary people can make a difference.