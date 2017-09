ఆటోమేషన్‌ ప్రభావం.. 7 లక్షల ఐటీ ఉద్యోగాలు ఔట్‌!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In short, the global IT and BPO services industry employs 16 million workers today. By 2022, our industry will employ 14.8 million - a likely decrease of 7.5%* in total workers (see our research methodology below). This isn't devastating news - we'll lose this many people through natural attrition, but what this data signifies is this industry is now delivering more for less because of advantages in automation and artificial intelligence.