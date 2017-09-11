National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the chief justice of the Allahabad high court to appoint two new observers for disputed land in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case within 10 days. The direction was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra as the Allahabad high court informed the court that one of the two district judge members serving as observers had retired while the other had been promoted to a higher judicial post. As observers, the judicial officers are required to ensure that transparency is maintained during excavation at the disputed site, for which they visit the site and file regular status reports. For now, they will have to ensure that status quo on the title of the disputed land is not disturbed.