Calling GST a historical and positive step taken by the government, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday demanded a few changes in the new tax slab while talking to ET Now. He said the current rates are hampering revival of Ayurveda in India as the tax has been increased from 5% to 12%. Giving examples of alcohol and luxury items, Baba Ramdev said the government should impose more tax on these items and not on Ayurveda. Ramdev added that he has objected to this and is hopeful that the right steps will be taken.