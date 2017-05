బాబ్రీ కూల్చివేత కేసు: అద్వానీ సహా 12 మందికి బెయిల్ మంజూరు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 11:09 [IST]

Senior BJP leader, L K Advani has arrived at the special Central Bureau of Investigation court at Lucknow in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Minister Uma Bharti too have been asked to appear before the court.