బాబ్రీ కేసు: బీజేపీ నేతలకు పెద్ద ఊరట, వ్యక్తిగత హాజరునుంచి మినహాయింపు

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti were granted exemption from personal appearance by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday in 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The trio is facing trial on conspiracy charges in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.Earlier last week, the special CBI court had framed criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi and Bharti for their alleged role in instigating a mob to demolish the Babri Masjid mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.Noteworthy, the fast-track court is hearing two separate cases related to the demolition of the disputed structure.