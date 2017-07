ఒంటరిగా వాకింగ్ కు వెళితే.. 40 మంది మహిళలను.. వాడేం చేశాడో తెలుసా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The 28-year-old son of a businessman has been arrested for molesting about 40 women in and around Bandra. Zibran Shafi Sayyed, a resident of Naupada, in Bandra East, was nabbed by the Crime Branch yesterday evening on Carter Road. According to the police, Sayyed, who was unemployed, could be single-handedly responsible for the alarming rise in molestation cases in the area. Assistant police inspector Nitin Patil told Mirror that nearly 40 cases of molestation were registered in the last one month in Bandra and Khar. “Two were registered recently in Khar. In one instance, a lady who was walking her dog was grabbed by Sayyed.”