‘ఈ రాత్రికి మాతో గడుపుదువుగాని రా..’, వర్థమాన సినీనటిని అటకాయించి...

కన్నడ వర్ధమాన సినీ నటి (23) పై ఇద్దరు యువకులు దౌర్జన్యానికి పాల్పడ్డారు. ‘ఈ రాత్రికి మాతో గడుపుదువుగాని రా...’ అని అసభ్యకరంగా మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇద్దరూ చెరో చేతిని పట్టుకుని ఆమెను లాక్కుని పోయే ప్రయత్నం చే

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A kannada upcoming actress was allegedly harrased by two persons in Hegganahalli in Rajagopalnagar police limits. The victim has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the two persons, Sachin, Praveen alias Putta, misbehaved with her. The accuses allegedly pulled her hand and try to take her with them. when she protested strongly they ran away. The police registered a case on this incident and took the accused into their custodey. But the accused version is different than the actress. Police are investigating this case to get more clarity on this.