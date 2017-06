ట్రంప్ కు తెగ నచ్చేసిన బాలీవుడ్ సినిమా! అంతేకాదు.. ఇంటర్వ్యూ కూడా ఇచ్చేశాడు! (వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Makers of Riteish Deshmukh's Bank Chor are stealing the show (pun intended) with their innovative promotional strategy for the film. The film is a parody of sorts on bank robbery films. Therefore Riteish, who plays the eponymous Bank Chor, revealed that after 'stealing' film posters from his colleagues, the 38-year-old actor is now 'stealing' their interviews too. "BankChoron ne pehle Posters churayien, phir Promos churayien, ab Interviews chura rahe hai #BakwaasWithBankChor (sic)," he tweeted. What Riteish means by 'stealing interviews' is that clippings of old celeb interviews are juxtaposed with his comments in an attempt to make it look like an 'original interview.' But like the Bank Chor he plays in the film, the editing is also quite amateur. PS: Riteish's show (Bakwaas With Bank Chor) is inspired from Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.