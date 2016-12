అరెస్ట్ భయంతో బెంగళూరులో బ్యాంకు ఉద్యోగి సూసైడ్

సస్పెన్షన్ కు గురైన ఓ బ్యాంకు ఉద్యోగి అరెస్ట్ అవుతానేమో అనే భయంతో సూసైడ్ కు పాల్పడ్డాడు.

English summary

An employee of a State Bank of Mysore branch in Bengaluru committed suicide after he was suspended following allegations of money laundering. Raviraj, 55, who worked in the bank's cash management department, was found hanging in his residence in Viveknagar.