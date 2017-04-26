జూన్ 1 నుంచి.. శనివారాలు బ్యాంకులు మూత నిజమేనా?

బ్యాంకులకు జూన్ 1 నుంచి ఐదు పనిదినాలు మాత్రమే ఉండనున్నాయని, ప్రతి శనివారం బ్యాంకులకు సెలవని ఇటీవల వాట్సాప్ లో ఓ మెసేజ్ చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. ఇది ఎంత వరకు నిజం?

CHENNAI: A message going viral on WhatsApp claims that banks will remain closed on all Saturdays starting from June 1 this year. However, there has been no intimation from the RBI regarding any official announcement to this effect. The message, doing several rounds on social media platforms, has capitalised on the vulnerability of the masses still reeling under the effects of demonetisation. As this is not the first time misleading information has been shared on social media, people are advised to check the veracity of the information shared before passing it on. It would also do well to check for an official announcement in such matters.