National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A senior state government official has become the latest victim of a new type of pan-India credit card fraud. The most puzzling part is money is being debited to an unknown source from a location nobody has a clue about. The SBI received three such complaints from Bhopal region in a short span. Sources say hundreds of people across the country fell victim to this fraud even as banks and police investigators remain clueless.