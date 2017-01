న్యూఇయర్ పార్టీలో ఏసీ భార్యపై లైంగిక దాడి: సైబర్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 15:05 [IST]

English summary

A person has been arrested by Bengaluru police for misbehaving with wife of Assistant Commissioner in Income Tax department. The incident happened on 1st January at Tennis Association.