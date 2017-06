ఎయిర్ టెల్ కు ఊరట: టెలినార్ తో డీల్ కు సెబీ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Thursday said that it has got the approval of Sebi and the stock exchanges on its acquisition of the Indian business of Norwegian telecom operator Telenor. Bharti said it received the approval of the capital markets regulator, BSE and NSE for the proposed scheme of merger between Airtel and Telenor (India) Communications.