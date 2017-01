ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ ఇటీవల విడుదల చేసిన భీమ్‌ ఆండ్రాయిడ్‌ అప్లికేషన్‌కు ప్రజల నుంచి విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తోంది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#Bhim App - 3Mln download since launch, No1 on Playstore in India amongst all Apps, over 500,000 transactions since launch. #MakeinIndia

English summary

BHIM, the unified app for UPI-based payments has crossed 3 million downloads in just five days since it was launched with over 500,000 transactions done since launch. The numbers were put out in a tweet by Amitabh Kant, who is the CEO of Niti Aayog.