ప్రేయసితో కలిసి కొడుకును అపహరించిన సినిమా నటుడు

A 23-year-old Bhojpuri actor and his live-in partner were arrested for allegedly kidnapping his two-year-old son to teach his ex-wife a lesson, police said. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “On the basis of a tip-off, Mohammad Shahid was nabbed with his live-in partner. The child has been reunited with his mother.”