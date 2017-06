Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

History has repeated itself a year after the embarrassment of the ‘topper’ scam was exposed, as this year’s topper of Class 12 board examinations too failed to show any of his academic prowess. When around 65 percent of the students have failed their exams in the state of Bihar, Ganesh Kumar was lauded for topping Class 12 board examination from the Arts stream. Ganesh has secured 65 out of 70 in Music (practical) and 18 out of 30 in the theory paper. He has secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi.