ఎల్లుండి కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ రీ షఫుల్! 9 మంది ఔట్.. కొత్తగా ఏడుగురు? అశోక్ గజపతిరాజు శాఖ మార్పు?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At least eight Union Ministers today met BJP president Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi amid speculations that the Narendra Modi government is planning a Cabinet reshuffle by the end of this week. Among the ministers who met Shah today is Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who also holds the Defence portfolio after Manohar Parrikar was sent to Goa as the state Chief Minister earlier this year. Highly-placed sources have indicated to India Today that the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle could happen on September 1 or 2, i.e. after President Ram Nath Kovind returns from a foreign trip and before Modi leaves for China for the BRICS summit slated between September 3-5.