అహ్మద్ పటేల్ గెలుపు: మోడీ, షాలకు షాకిచ్చింది బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేనే, ఎందుకంటే?

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nalin Kotadiya said that he has voted against BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls after seeing the pain of 14 youths who died during Patidar agitation. He himself admitted in a Facebook post, and said, "Seeing the pain of 14 youths who died during Patidar agitation I voted against BJP."