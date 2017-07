‘‘ఇంత దిగజారుడు వ్యాఖ్యలా? మీరెన్నిసార్లు అత్యాచారానికి గురయ్యారో చెప్పండి?’’

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay made a controversial statement on Friday when asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rupa Ganguly to reveal the number of times she had been raped in West Bengal before portraying a negative picture about the state. Chattopadhyay?s statement came after Ganguly dared those flattering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress Party to send their wives and daughters to Bengal to live for 15 days and survive without getting raped. First of all, she should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal. Before accusing anything or anyone, she should reveal this. Then only the truth behind her statement will be realized? he told. Chattopadhyay said a sane person cannot use such a language about her own state.