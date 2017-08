బీజేపీ క్లీన్ స్వీప్... శ్రేణుల సంబరాలు, శివసేనకు షాక్

National

Ramesh Babu

Continuing its winning spree in local bodies polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday swept the elections to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), while its ally Shiv Sena suffered a huge setback. The BJP secured nearly two-thirds majority by bagging 61 of the total 95 seats and almost doubled its tally compared to 32 corporators in the previous election. The Shiv Sena, which held 22 seats in the outgoing house and contested separately, was restricted to 15 seats, coming a distant second.