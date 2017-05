ఎయిర్‌ టెల్‌ నుంచి బంపర్‌ ఆఫర్: ఉచితంగా 1000 జీబీ డేటా

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India’s telecom major, Bharti Airtel has started offering 1,000 GB extra on select broadband plans to its customers. The ‘Bonus’ offer can be availed by new and existing customers who enrolled for Airtel broadband services on or after 16 May, a report by Business Standard said on Friday. Airtel had tweaked its home broadband plans to include 100% more data with no increase in monthly rentals.