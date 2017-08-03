గుర్గావ్ తరహా ఘటన.. ఢిల్లీలో, నలుగురి జట్టు కత్తిరించారు.. ఎవరో తెలియదు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In the wake of three similar cases reported earlier this week, a woman and her three daughters have complained that their braids were cut mysteriously Wednesday night. While speaking to news agency ANI, the mother of three said that her hair were snipped when she had gone to the washroom at her home in Delhi's Mayapuri area. "I woke up around 3:00 am to go the washroom and when I came back I saw a chunk of my hair on the bed. I woke up my husband and found my daughters' hair chopped off too," the woman said. At least six incidents of women's braids being mysteriously chopped off have so far been reported in different parts of the national capital. The police said cases under the Arms Act have been registered and a probe ordered after unidentified persons cut the braids of three women on Sunday night in Kangan Heri village of west Delhi's Chhawla area.