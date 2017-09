ఆ సంకేతాలు ఎవరివి? గ్రహాంతరవాసులవేనా? అప్పటికి భూమ్మీద మనమే లేమా?

National

Using the Green Bank Radio Telescope in West Virginia, the Listen science team at UC Berkeley has been observing distant stars for over a year now. And less than a week ago, they observed 15 Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) coming from a dwarf galaxy located three billion light-years away. According to a study that described their findings, this was the first time that repeating FRBs have been seen coming from this source at these frequencies.