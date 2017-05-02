అదనపు కట్నం అడిగిన కొత్త పెళ్లికొడుకు.. చుక్కలు చూపించిన వధువు కుటుంబం

పెళ్లై పట్టుమని పది రోజులు కూడా కాలేదు. అప్పుడే అదనపు కట్నం అంటూ కొత్త పల్లవి అందుకున్నాడు ఓ కొత్త పెళ్లికొడుకు. మామూలుగా అయితే అతడి డిమాండ్లు నెరవేరేవి. కానీ ఇక్కడ మాత్రం సీన్ రివర్స్ అయింది.

English summary

Four persons, including the bridegroom and his brother, were held hostage by the bride's family after they demanded more dowry in Hathin village in this district. The incident occurred when the family of the groom, Farid Qureshi, demanded more dowry and also made some comments against the bride's family. The bride's family then locked the four persons inside, a police spokesperson said.