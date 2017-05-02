అదనపు కట్నం అడిగిన కొత్త పెళ్లికొడుకు.. చుక్కలు చూపించిన వధువు కుటుంబం

పెళ్లై పట్టుమని పది రోజులు కూడా కాలేదు. అప్పుడే అదనపు కట్నం అంటూ కొత్త పల్లవి అందుకున్నాడు ఓ కొత్త పెళ్లికొడుకు. మామూలుగా అయితే అతడి డిమాండ్లు నెరవేరేవి. కానీ ఇక్కడ మాత్రం సీన్ రివర్స్ అయింది.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

చండీగఢ్: ఇన్నాళ్లూ అదనపు కట్న వేధింపులకు బలైపోయిన అబలల గురించే విన్నాం.. చూశాం. కానీ ఇక్కడొక అరుదైన ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. కొత్త పెళ్లికొడుకు అదనపు కట్నం డిమాండ్‌ చేయడంతో ఆగ్రహించిన వధువు కుటుంబం.. అతణ్ని నిర్బంధించిన ఘటన ఇది. హరియాణాలోని పల్వల్‌లో ఆదివారం ఈ ఉదంతం చోటుచేసుకుంది.

రాజస్థాన్‌లోని భరత్‌పూర్‌కు చెందిన ఫరీద్‌ ఖురేషికి స్థానిక యువతితో వివాహమైంది.వధువును తమ ఇంటికి కూడా తీసుకెళ్లకముందే.. ఖురేషి అత్తగారింట్లో అదనపు కట్నం డిమాండ్‌ చేశాడు.

Bride's family holds hostage groom, 3 others over dowry demand

వధువు కుటుంబానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా అతడు కొన్ని వ్యాఖ్యలు కూడా చేయడంతో ఆగ్రహించిన అమ్మాయి కుటుంబ సభ్యులు.. వరుడితోపాటు అతడి సోదరుడు, మరో ఇద్దరిని ఓ గదిలో నిర్బంధించారు.

చేసిన తప్పుకు శిక్షగా వరుడి కుటుంబం పెళ్లికూతురు పేరు మీద నాలుగు బిఘాల భూమిని అధికారికంగా నమోదు చేయించాలని.. లేనిపక్షంలో ఆమె అత్తగారింటికి రాబోదని పెద్దలు తీర్పు చెప్పారు.

Read more about:

haryana, rajasthan, bridegroom, locked, హర్యానా, రాజస్థాన్, వధువు కుటుంబం, నిర్బంధం

English summary
Four persons, including the bridegroom and his brother, were held hostage by the bride's family after they demanded more dowry in Hathin village in this district. The incident occurred when the family of the groom, Farid Qureshi, demanded more dowry and also made some comments against the bride's family. The bride's family then locked the four persons inside, a police spokesperson said.
Other articles published on May 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...