అసలే కళ్లు లేని పిల్లలు.. వాళ్లపై లైంగిక వేధింపులా? ఈ బ్రిటీష్ అంకుల్ కి బుద్ధి ఉందా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Murray Denis Ward, the 54-year-old British man arrested on Sunday for alleged sexual abuse of three visually-impaired children in Delhi, had been a regular visitor to the National Association for the Blind, the scene of the incident, for eight years. Interviews with an official of the Association (known as NAB) and two policemen on Tuesday gave a more detailed picture of the accused and the progress of the case against him. Ward “had image of an uncle who loved interacting with kids until the incident came to light,” said Prashant Ranjan Verma, the general secretary of NAB.