Ramesh Babu

English summary

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new voice and data centric plan for Rs. 429, which will provide unlimited voice and 1GB data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile services. This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and up to 90GB data (1GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis (except Kerala circle), a company statement said in New Delhi on Tuesday. R.K.Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board, said: "This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs. 429, that is, Rs. 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90GB data (at 1GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario."