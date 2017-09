National

I really like Gujarat & I really like India. I will do whatever I can for India: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe #BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/AUNZphsmOA

English summary

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, breaking protocol, received Abe in Ahmedabad. The two leaders began an 8-km-long roadshow to Sabarmati Ashram. They will also lay the foundation stone for the bullet train on 14 September.