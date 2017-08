ఆదుకోని బై బ్యాక్: అసలేం జరిగింది?.. అమెరికా ఫోకస్, అదే తేలితే ఇన్ఫీకి దెబ్బే?

National

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Shares of InfosysBSE -2.96 % plunged as much as 4.39 per cent in early trade on Monday as several brokerages downgraded shares of the IT major Infosys after the resignation of chief executive officer Vishal Sikka. Infosys also hit its lowest level in 2 years.