ఆ కేంద్రమంత్రి రాజీనామా వెనుక.. మరో కోణం!?

Ramesh Babu

The Modi cabinet reshuffle appears to be a little more than just about dropping non- performing assets and brushing up its act for the 2019 polls. Sources have confirmed to India Today that at least one minister is being dropped on charges of financial impropriety. This minister was on the radar of intelligence agencies for a while and his phone was being intercepted by the CBI. Sources say that in a high profile raid conducted recently by the agency in which four persons were arrested, the minister's name figured.