సంచలనం: సుప్రీం ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తి సహా ఏడుగురు జడ్జీలకు ఐదేళ్ల శిక్ష విధించిన జస్టిస్ కర్ణన్

కోల్‌కతా హైకోర్టు న్యాయమూర్తి జస్టిస్ సీఎస్‌ కర్ణన్‌ సోమవారం భారత ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తి జేఎస్‌ ఖేహర్‌ సహా ఏడుగురు జడ్జిలకు ఐదేళ్ల కఠిన కారాగార శిక్ష విధిస్తూ తీర్పు చెప్పారు. కర్ణన్ సంచలన తీర్పుతో ఒక్కసా

English summary

Calcutta high court judge C S Karnan Monday evening ordered five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of rupees one lakh each for Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and seven other judges of the Supreme Court as “punishment for offences punishable under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Act 1989 and Amended Act of 2015.” If the judges failed to pay the fine, they would have to serve jail sentence for six more months. Stating that “the judges had shown caste discrimination and hence had no locus standi to continue as Supreme Court judges, the order said that the fine amount has to be paid within a week to the National Commission, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Constitutional body, at Khan Market, New Delhi.” The order directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police to execute the order. “The accused are at liberty to approach Parliament,” it added.