డ్రాగన్ ‘దృతరాష్ట్ర కౌగిలి’, సమస్త రంగాల్లో చైనా కంపెనీల పట్టు, బ్యాన్ చేస్తే మనకే నష్టం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Within a year, it is second time erupt the buzz on the social media to boycott Chinese products in India. Many Indians believes that trade is one of the best weapons to combat instead of the military with China. These Indians have a daydream thoughts that India is the only largest market which China have and if we boycott Chinese products, China will be stuck into the Crisis. Meanwhile, production in India will boost and employment will create which eventually leads India towards the prosperity. But the crunch is that it is not as simple as look like. Although the voice of India has been wildfire about the banning Chinese goods, the government attitude has been passive for certain reasons. If we look at the current scenario, it is not a sensible decision to boycott Chinese products for India.