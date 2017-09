‘‘ఒక పోలీసుగా ఈ దారుణాలను నేను చూడలేకపోతున్నా.. అందుకే రాజీనామా చేస్తున్నా..’’

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A video of a constable announcing his resignation from the Jammu and Kashmir police on the “call of his conscience” against the violence in the valley, has gone viral on social media even as the police said they are checking its veracity.“I have resigned from (Jammu and Kashmir) police department so that my conscience does not keep on asking me questions whether I am right or wrong as a policeman to see the bloodshed here,” a young man, who identifies himself only as Rayees, said in the video. Rayees said he was working in the department for the last seven years as a constable and had vowed to serve the people.