పట్టపగలే వ్యాపారిని కాల్చి చంపారు(వీడియో)

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

In a brazen display of the power of the gun, a man was allegedly murdered in broad daylight in Punjab's Faridkot. A local industrialist, Ravindra Pappu Kochar, was yesterday shot dead outside his mill by an unidentified man who is said to be a member of a local gang in Jaito town of Faridkot district, police said.