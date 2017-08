లంచం తీసుకుని అడ్డంగా సీబీఐకి దొరికిపోయిన ఈడీ అసిస్టెంట్ డైరెక్టర్!

National

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Enforcement Directorate (ED) Assistant Director Shashi Shekhar for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh through a businessman. While posted as ED Assistant Director, Shekhar, in conspiracy with M/S of Set Square Holdings Private Limited Raj Kumar Agarwal, reportedly abused his official position as a public servant and obtained an illegal gratification from different persons as a motive or a reward for discharging his duties.