హనీ.. హనీ.., కలవరిస్తున్న డేరాబాబా, మసాజ్ కోసమేనట, ఓరి వీడి దుంపతెగ!

Ramesh Babu

In a bizarre twist to the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh affair, the Dera chief had reportedly asked for his ‘angel’ to join him in jail. According to a report in India Today, the rape-convicted godman had asked for his favourite 'caretaker' to remain with him in jail as his ‘physiotherapist and masseuse’. Earlier, Honeypreet’s estranged husband claimed that the Dera chief had sexual relations with his ‘adopted daughter'. A lookout notice has been issued against Honeypreet for reportedly trying to help Gurmeet Ram Rahim escape, with the aid of his security guards, post the verdict. Honeypreet had also moved an application through her lawyer to allow the ‘father-daughter’ duo to live together, but the court threw out both their requests.