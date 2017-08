రేప్ కేసుల్లో గుర్మీత్ రామ్ రహీంకు జైలుశిక్ష: జడ్జికి జడ్ ఫ్లస్ భద్రత, ఎన్ఎస్ జీ కమాండోలు !

National

Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who recently convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim in two rape cases, has been given Z+ security. A total of 55 policemen, and 10 NSG commandos will be given to him and his family, after they repeatedly received threat calls from Dera followers. Jagdeep Singh sentenced the Dera chief to 20 years in prison.