విజయ్ మాల్యాను రప్పించే ప్రయత్నాలు ముమ్మరం, లండన్‌ చేరుకున్న సీబీఐ-ఈడీ ప్రత్యేక బృందం

లిక్కర్ కింగ్‌ విజయ్ మాల్యాను భారత్‌కు తిరిగి రప్పించే ప్రయత్నాలను అధికారులు ముమ్మరం చేశారు. ఇప్పటికే ఈడీ, సీబీఐ సీనియర్ అధికారుల ప్రత్యేక బృందం లండన్‌ చేరుకుంది.

English summary

New Delhi: A team of CBI officers is in London to expedite the extradition process of Vijay Mallya. The team, led by CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana, would hold talks with the British prosecutors.The 61-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India for defaulting on loans, was arrested on April 19, after he appeared at a central London police station. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London and was seen walking out with his legal team a few hours later after being granted bail. The government has said that its agencies were making their best efforts to have Mallya face trial in India. The next hearing of the case will be on May 17.