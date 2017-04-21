ప్రైవేటు స్కూళ్లకు షాక్.. పుస్తకాలు, యూనిఫాం అమ్మరాదన్న సీబీఎస్ఈ

ప్రైవేటు స్కూళ్లకు సెంట్రల్ బోర్డ్ ఆఫ్ సెకండరీ ఎడ్యుకేషన్ షాకిచ్చింది. పాఠశాలల్లో పుస్తకాలు, యూనిఫాం అమ్మరాదంటూ సీబీఎస్ఈ గుర్తింపు పొందిన 20 వేలకు పైగా పాఠశాలకు తాజాగా సూచించింది.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has told schools affiliated to it that educational institutions are not commercial establishments and sale of books, uniforms and stationery by them is a violation of norms. An advisory has been issued following complaints from parents and stakeholders that schools are indulging in commercial activities by way of selling books and uniforms within the school premises or through selected vendors. “The board has taken a serious view of the complaints and the schools are directed to desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy text books, note books, stationary, uniforms, shoes, school bags etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only,” a communication sent to schools read.