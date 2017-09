ర్యాన్ స్కూల్ ఘటన: కీలకమైన సీసీటీవి పుటేజీ స్వాథీనం, ఏమైందంటే?

National

Narsimha

English summary

The police have found CCTV footage from Gurgaon's Ryan International School which captured the last moments of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. The boy was found in the toilet of the school on Friday, his throat had been slit. Today Gurgaon police told NDTV that they have recovered CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the toilet, which was one of few functioning.