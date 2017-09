లక్కీ ఫెలోస్: ప్రతిభావంతులైన విద్యార్థులకు ‘ప్రధాని స్కాలర్ షిప్’.. నెలకు రూ.75 వేలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Cabinet will soon give its nod to a Rs. 75,000 monthly scholarship scheme for bright students in higher education institutes to arrest the brain drain and encourage innovation, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar today said.The scholarship, the Minister said, is meant for bright sparks at institutes like IITs and universities where required infrastructure is being provided under the Vishwajeet Project and Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana.“We are also starting a PM Scholarship. I have already signed the Cabinet note. That is under circulation. It will come to the Cabinet very soon,” Javadekar said after inaugurating the ‘Sumant Sinha ReNew Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Energy and Environment’ at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here.