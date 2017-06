దినకరన్ కు మరో షాక్! ఫెరా కేసులో అభియోగాలు ఖరారు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, on the Allikulam campus on Thursday framed charges against AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran in a case which was registered​ in 2001 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for violation of provisions of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA).Along with his lawyers, Mr. Dhinakaran appeared in person before the court. When Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. Malarmathy read out charges against him, Mr. Dhinakaran denied all of them. He has been facing two cases filed by the ED in this court.