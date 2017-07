డేటింగ్ ప్రియుడు: ఇప్పటికే సెంచరీ కొట్టేశాడు, టార్గెట్ 365, ఈ ఏడాదిలోనే పూర్తి చేస్తాడట

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

“I want to date 365 women.” Now normally, this kind of statement is unlikely to go down well in any part of the world. The man will be denounced as a sexist, playboy, and much worse.But one Chennai man’s plan to date 365 women has actually won him some praise. Why? Because it’s in all the name of a good cause. According to a Newsminute report, Sunder Ramu, who is a fashion photographer in Chennai, has pledged to go on dates with 365 women (has scored around 113 so far) and will not pay for a single date. Instead the women pay for the date and whatever money he saves, he ends up donating to an NGO. How noble.