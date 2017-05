నక్సల్‌ సమస్యను చూపుతూ రాష్ట్రంలో ఆదివాసీల హక్కులను ప్రభుత్వం కాలరాస్తోందంటూ రాయ్‌పూర్‌ జైలు అసిస్టెంట్‌ సూపరింటెండెంట్‌ వర్షా డొంగ్రే చేసిన ఫేస్‌బుక్‌ పోస్టు సంచలనం సృష్టించింది.

English summary

A woman official of the government of Chhattisgarh has irked the authorities with a Facebook post raising questions about a model of governance that allows for alleged harassment of tribal people in the state. "I am a witness to the torture of minor tribal girls ... In the police stations, women personnel have stripped and tortured girls as old as 14 and 16 ... They were given electric shock on their hands and breasts. I have seen the marks ... I was horrified ... Why third-degree torture on minors? I have given directions for their treatment", Varsha Dongre, deputy jailer of Raipur Central Jail, recently wrote in a post in Hindi."We need to introspect, because those who are getting killed in either side of this war in Bastar are our own people. The capitalist system is being forced on Bastar, tribals are being pushed out of their lands, their villages are being burnt, women raped — all this to grab land and forests. All this isn't being done to end Naxalism", she added.